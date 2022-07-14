Mary Lou Stull (Simpson) was born Nov. 4, 1946, in Homestead, Florida. She spent many years traveling between Florida, Illinois, Nebraska, North Carolina and Maryland with her parents and siblings until finally settling down with her husband, Roger Paul, in Maryland. Mary Lou was a strong woman, with a strong faith. She enjoyed helping others as evidenced by her work for FCPS as a food service worker and bus aide. Through 58 years of marriage, Mary Lou and Paul raised six children and lived a wonderful life filled with love and joy.
Mary Lou is survived by her husband, Paul; sons, Lee, Rodney, Ronald (wife Missie) and Robert (wife Katie); and daughters, Rhonda (husband Sam) and Rita (husband Butch). She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Tiffany, Justin, Jennifer, Olivia, Sarah, Matthew, Katie, Dennis and Oliver; and four great-grandchildren, Lilliana, Arianna, Mason and Addison. In addition, Mary Lou is survived by her sisters, Patricia, Margaret and Judy; and brothers, Lawrence, Rahnie, David, Lowell and Paul.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Jacob Lee Simpson and Lillie Mae (Smith) Simpson; sisters, Karen and Wanda; brothers, Donnie Lee and Roger Dale; and a grandson, Nathan.
Family and friends can gather at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD, 21701, from 11 a.m. until the start of the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Saturday July 16, 2022. Interment will follow at Mount Prospect Church Cemetery, Lewistown.
