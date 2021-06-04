Mary Lou Whitefield, 94, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 30, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin L. Whitefield, and she is survived by her son, Steven, of Columbia, South Carolina; and brother, Harry Raines, of Paramus, New Jersey.
Also surviving are three grandchildren, Lindsey and husband Darin Martin (and two great-grandchildren, Eben and Juliet), of Salt Lake City, Utah, Robyn and husband Mike Bogan, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, and Marshall Whitefield, of Columbus, Ohio; as well as several nieces and a nephew.
The family would like to thank the staff at Homewood at Crumland Farms for the compassionate care provided to Mary Lou.
There will be no services.