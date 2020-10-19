Mary Louise Arbaugh Dotterer

Mary Louise Dotterer, of Woodsboro, entered into her heavenly home on Friday, Oct. 16, at Frederick Health Hospital. She was 89 years old. She was the wife of the late David Dotterer, her husband for nearly 63 years. She was the last of her immediate family.
Born in Lineboro, Maryland on Jan. 12, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Atley B. and Helen Strevig Arbaugh. She graduated from New Windsor High School and Frederick Community College.
Mary Louise was a lifelong member of the Church of the Brethren. As a youth, she attended church camp and there met David Dotterer. David got up the courage to hold her hand by asking to see her class ring.
Mary Louise and David dedicated their lives to dairy farming, raising their three children and serving the Lord Jesus Christ. They worked together as Sunday School teachers and church youth counselors. When the denomination opened their camp at Shepherd’s Spring in Washington County, she was a part of the camp board. For many years, she served as a delegate to the church annual conference and she and David enjoyed traveling the country to meet up with fellow church members. In 1995, Mary Louise had the honor to serve the Mid Atlantic District Church of the Brethren, as Moderator for District Conference.
In addition to farming and substitute school teaching, Mary Louise had a long career working for the Sears and Roebuck Company in downtown Frederick and later at the Francis Scott Key Mall. Though she had many losses in her life, she always turned that into an opportunity to find the next thing that the Lord had planned for her to do.
Mary Louise is survived by her daughter Karen White and husband Gary of New Market, sons Dwight Dotterer and wife Suzette and Kevin Dotterer and wife Deborah, both of Woodsboro. Grandchildren, Adam White (Jennifer), Sarah Gardner, Matt Gardner, Emily Gardner (Kristina), sisters-in-law Doris Arbaugh and Mary Ellen Arbaugh, and many precious nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson Matthew White, daughter-in-law Judy Dotterer, her sister Janet Heltzel, her brothers Johnny and Wilson Arbaugh, brother-law Bill Heltzel and sister and brother-in-law Robert and Naomi Dotterer.
The family would like to thank her many local physicians, the staff at Davita Dialysis at Ballenger Creek and the hospital staff on 4G at Frederick Health Hospital.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 6 E. Broadway, Union Bridge on Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wearing of masks, social distancing and limiting the number of people in the funeral home at any one time will be observed.
A private graveside service will be in Pipe Creek Cemetery. Pastors Scott and Britnee Linton of Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, will officiate.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please check back at the funeral home website for the date and location.
Mary Louise requested that in lieu of flowers, any donations should be sent to Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, PO Box 518, Union Bridge, MD. 21791.
