Mary Louise Harshman

Mary Louise (Shafer) Harshman, 90, passed into eternal life with Jesus on Jan. 2, 2021, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Middletown, Maryland.
Mary Louise is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Jerry Marrone, Middletown; three grandchildren who were the light and pride of her life, whom she spent countless hours loving, teaching and watching grow, Nicolas Marrone and wife Jenna, of Baltimore, Luke Marrone, Baltimore, and Elena Marrone, of Buffalo, New York. She is also survived by one great-granddaughter, Riley Louise Marrone, of Baltimore.
Graveside services will be held at Grossnickle Church of the Brethren, 11301 Meeting House Road, Myersville, Maryland, at noon on Friday, Jan. 8. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing are required.
