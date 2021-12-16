Mary Louise Lind

Mrs. Mary Louse Lind, of Woodsboro, Maryland, passed away at the age of 106 on Dec. 14, 2021. She was born July 9, 1915, in Woodsboro, the daughter of the late Charles and Annie Stitely. She was the wife of Leslie Lind, who predeceased her in 1998 after 60 years of marriage.
She graduated from Walkersville High School, class of 1933. Mrs. Lind was an active member of the Woodsboro Lutheran Church and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Co. She was also a member of the Woodsboro Seniors at the church and Johnsville Seniors. She was employed with Hartz & Co. prior to her retirement. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandson Ja y. She was very active in the church and helping with activities at the fire hall.
She is survived by her daughter, Joan Chesser and husband Jerry; two sons, the Rev. Dale Lind and wife Marsha, and Robert Lind and wife Karin; and grandson, James Lind and wife KaSarah.
She was predeceased by brother, Charles Stitely; and sisters, Helen Wantz, Bessie Dougherty and Margaret Dougherty.
She will be remembered by special friends, Shirley Morgan, Sarah Blessing and Sylvia Smith.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, on Friday, Dec. 17 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Haugh’s Cemetery, Keymar.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Woodsboro Lutheran Church, 101 S. Main St., Woodsboro, MD 21798 or the Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Co., 2 S. Third St., Woodsboro, MD 21798.
Leave a message or memory on her “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.