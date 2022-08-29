Mary Louise Pairo, 88, of Walkersville, passed from this life on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Somerford House in Frederick. Born on Dec. 15, 1933, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of Edwin Thomas Pairo and Catherine Cecilia (Jackson) Pairo.
She received her master’s degree in elementary education from Catholic University of America. Mary Lou taught math for 46 years in the Catholic school system, at St. Mary School in Alexandria, Virginia, and Blessed Sacrament School in Washington, D.C. She was a parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Libertytown, Maryland.
She is survived by a sister, Winifred Offutt and husband Leonard; a brother, William Pairo and wife Ellen-Jane; nieces, Catherine Murphy and husband Paul, and Cecilia Pairo; nephews, Thomas W. Pairo and wife Roseann, and Steven E. Pairo and wife Wanda. She is also survived by five great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 9190 Church St., Libertytown. The Rev. Chuck Wible will officiate. Interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.