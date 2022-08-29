Mary Louise Pairo

Mary Louise Pairo, 88, of Walkersville, passed from this life on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Somerford House in Frederick. Born on Dec. 15, 1933, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of Edwin Thomas Pairo and Catherine Cecilia (Jackson) Pairo.

She received her master’s degree in elementary education from Catholic University of America. Mary Lou taught math for 46 years in the Catholic school system, at St. Mary School in Alexandria, Virginia, and Blessed Sacrament School in Washington, D.C. She was a parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Libertytown, Maryland.