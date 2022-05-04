Mary Lynn Knox, 92, passed from this earthly life April 23, 2022, in Gaithersburg, Maryland.
Born Nov. 13, 1929, to George and Grace McLean, Mary dedicated her career to the medical field, and even after retirement, she volunteered at the local hospital. She was proud of her Scottish heritage and was able to travel there and visit the McLean clan castle.
She is survived by three children, Kathy (Harry) Bender, of Tennessee, George (Julia) Bailey, of North Carolina, and Robert (Sue) Bailey, of Maryland; as well as her sister, Geraldine Burton (104), and brother, Jim McLean, both of Tennessee. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was predeceased by her husband, Stan Knox; three sisters, Maxine Smith, Charlotte Swann and Jeanette Holman; two children, Andi Brickman and Paul Bailey; and one grandchild, Patrick Bailey.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 10 at Wesley Grove United Methodist Church, 23640 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20882.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mary’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.