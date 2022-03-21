Mary Margaret Brandenburg, 93, of Burkittsville, entered into her heavenly home on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
Her sweetheart Charles predeceased her on Jan. 19, 2022. They were married 70 years. What a grand reunion they are enjoying!
Born in Sept. 17, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Paul Austin and Carrie Margaret Boyer Zecher. She was the wife of a dairy farmer, and she took care of all the farm meals and keeping all the farm business straight. She loved making sure everyone had enough to eat and was always making food for every occasion. She loved organizing party events and made sure everyone felt special. She organized Char Mar Christmas parties for many years. She was an excellent seamstress. She did lots of crafting. She always lit up when her grandchildren and great grandchildren came to visit. She was a life-long member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Surviving besides her husband are two children, Teresa (Denny) Shafer and Dwight (Rhonda) Brandenburg, of Burkittsville; six grandchildren, Mark (Brandy) Brandenburg, Crystal (Danny) Renn, Bryan (Lisa) Shafer, Brent (Dee) Shafer, John (Katie) Brandenburg, Blake (Erika) Brandenburg; and great grandchildren, Emma, Connor, Brady, Jackson, Allie, Atley, Matthan, Asher Cole, Olivia, Aubree, Ruby, Lily, Josiah, Brooke and Logan.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Lorraine Strite, of Minnesota, and brother-in-law, Richard (Elaine) Brandenburg, of Middletown. She is predeceased by her brother, Austin, and his wife, Martha Zecher; sister-in-law, Jane, and her husband, Galen Strite; and Lorraine’s husband, J.B. Strite.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 22, from 5-8 p.m. at the Donald B Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown, Maryland. Her celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Burkittsville. Interment will be made in the Union Cemetery, Burkittsville.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church c/o Gloria Wolfe, 8301 Hollow Road, Middletown, MD 21769, or to Hospice of Frederick, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.