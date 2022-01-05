Mary McGrew

Mary Jane Nichols McGrew, age 70, went home to be with the Lord on January 1, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center with her son at her side.
Born October 3, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Bradley Johnson Nichols and Vergie Redmond Nichols. She was a homemaker and enjoyed collecting Beanie Babies. Mary Jane loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and her many loved ones.
She is survived by son Daniel McGrew and wife, Tara of Gerrardstown; four grandchildren, Madison, Mason, Mackena and Maddox; her sisters, Nettie Thomas, Pauline Donaldson, Betty Kilby, Edith Rue, Dorothy Ayton, Shirley Nichols.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Ellis McGrew; her brothers, Frank, Melvin, Adolphus, Billy and Bradley Nichols.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 3:00 PM at the Brown Funeral Home South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood. Pastor Keith Walsworth of Central Chapel will officiate at the Service.
Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, 25430.
