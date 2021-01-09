Mary Meinschein

Mrs. Mary Louise Meinschein, 94, of Frederick, passed away on January 7, 2021 at Homewood at Crumland Farms. She was the wife of the late Henry George Meinschein, who passed on May 9, 2007.
Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Mary was the daughter of the late Alexander M. and Nellie Rutherford. She worked for the A & P Grocery Stores as an executive assistant. Mary loved her family, Mah Jongg, puzzles, and the Baltimore Orioles.
Mrs. Meinschein is survived by her son, Mark H. Meinschein and his wife Wanda of Mt. Airy; her granddaughter, Amanda T. Meinschein; her sister-in-law, Lois Rutherford; five nieces and nephews, and several other relatives. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Rutherford.
Due to the current pandemic, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org) or the American Heart Association (heart.org)