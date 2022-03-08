Mary "Mimi" R. Baumgardner

Mary “Mimi” Reedy Baumgardner passed away on March 4, 2022. She was born to David J. and Mary D. Reedy in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on June 20, 1937.
Mimi grew up in Westminster, Maryland, and spent her early career as a medical secretary in Baltimore, Maryland.
In 1962, she married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) H. Baumgardner. They settled in Beltsville, Maryland, and raised two children, Mary E. (Beth) and Robert Bob) H. Jr. She was an active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and later did volunteer work for Laurel Regional Hospital. After retirement, she and her husband moved to New Market, Maryland, and became active members of St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Bob; daughter, Beth; son, Bob (Julie); grandsons, Tyler and Ryan; sister, Carol Reedy Lobdell, of Florida; brother, David J. Reedy, of Virginia; along with a large extended family and many friends.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, March 9 at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home on East Church Street in Frederick, Maryland, from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 10 at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church in Ijamsville, Maryland.
Online condolences can be offered at keeneybasford.com.