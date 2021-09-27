Mary Munday

Mrs. Mary Regina Munday, 77, of Frederick, passed away on September 24, 2021 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Stanley Wilson Munday.
Born December 10, 1943 in Montgomery County, Mary was the daughter of the late Claude, Sr. and Mildred Pickett. She retired from Montgomery County Public Libraries where she had worked as a librarian and secretary. Mary loved walking her dog Cooper.
Mary is survived by two sons, Mark Collins (Anita Gitman) of West Virginia and Richard & Sandy Collins of Cascade; sisters, Frances and Donna; two grandchildren, Kayla and Amanda; her beloved dog Cooper, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, September 30th in the Garden of Christus at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick. In lieu of flowers, donations maybe made to the Frederick County Humane Society (fchs.org).