Mary Myers

Mary D. Myers “Doris,” 93, departed this life on July 2, 2020. A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. with a viewing one hour prior at Simpson U.M. Church Cemetery, Mount Airy, MD. To offer condolences visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com.
Real-time menu updates from the social media feeds of Frederick restaurants offering takeout and delivery. To add your business, call 301-662-1163. Browse at FrederickNewsPost.com/Marketplace/Curbside.
Real-time menu updates from the social media feeds of Frederick restaurants offering takeout and delivery. To add your business, call 301-662-1163. Browse at FrederickNewsPost.com/Marketplace/Curbside.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.