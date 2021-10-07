Mary Myers

Mary Mageline Myers, 77, of Ijamsville, Maryland, died peacefully at home surrounded by her girls. She was the loving wife of the late Robert James Myers, who predeceased her on Oct. 11, 2013. They were happily married for 43 years at the time of his passing. Mary was born April 16, 1944, in Lumberton, North Carolina, to the late Odell and Sadie Mae Locklear. Mary learned a strong spiritual foundation at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Proud to be a licensed home day care provider who helped raise the children of well-respected members of the Frederick community. Known to be grounded in her southern and Native American roots, she grew her own flowers, veggies and fruit, which she shared with many. She created an environment for all of God’s creatures to enjoy. Fishing at Baytree Lodge among friends and family was her crown of glory. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Margaret Myers, of Frederick, Maryland, and Heather Myers, of the home; and two granddaughters, Marlena Madeline Myers and Mageline Mae Myers, of the home. Mary is also survived by nine siblings, Fred Locklear, of Hyattsville, Maryland, Alice Rea Locklear, of Tarpon Springs, Florida, Rodney Locklear, of Essex, Maryland, James Earl Locklear, of Lumberton, North Carolina, Betty Sue Prevatte, of St. Pauls, North Carolina, Louie Locklear, of Lumberton, North Carolina, Elwood Locklear, of Lumberton, North Carolina, Marie Faye Locklear, of Lumberton, North Carolina, and Jerry Locklear of Falling Waters, West Virginia. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by five siblings, Barbara Locklear, Patsy Ann Locklear-Hardin, Earnest Locklear, Stedwell Locklear and Toney Locklear. She is loved and will be missed by numerous nieces, nephews and great friends. A committal service will take place at noon Saturday, Oct. 9 in the Garden of the Cross at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick. Flowers are welcome.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.