Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Noland, of Frederick, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan, 4, 2021, at Somerford House Assisted Living. Betty was the devoted wife of the late Murrill Edward “Peck” Noland Sr. Betty and Peck were married for 67 years until his passing in 2014. Born on July 8, 1927, in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the oldest daughter of the late Charles William Wetzelberger and Mary Ethel (Timmons) Wetzelberger.
Betty is survived by her son, Robert A. Noland (wife Lucinda), of Frederick; daughter, Nancy A. Harchenhorn (husband Terry), of Keymar; grandchildren, Robin Zinn (husband Jeremy), of York, Pennsylvania, Derek Noland (wife Siobhan) and great-grandson, Pierce, of Denver, Colorado, and Lauren Day (husband Adam) and great-grandson Dorian, of Frederick. She was predeceased by her son, Murrill Edward Noland Jr. in 2010.
Betty was one of 13 children in a close-knit, loving family. Of those, she is survived by Paul Wetzelberger, Claire Moran, Freida McCloskey and Daniel Wetzelberger. She was predeceased by Earl Ervin, Carroll Ervin, Fred Wetzelberger, John “Jack” Wetzelberger, Charles “Buck” Wetzelberger, Ruth Meeker, David Wetzelberger and Robert Wetzelberger.
Betty was a 1945 graduate of Seton High School in Baltimore. After her children entered school, she was employed as school secretary for many years at Woodmoor, Powhatan and Glyndon elementary schools in Baltimore County. She joined the Baltimore County Educational Secretary Association and became its president in 1971.
Betty and Peck moved from Baltimore to Carroll County in 1976. After a blizzard in 1993, they decided to move to central Florida and lived in golf communities thereafter. They were avid world travelers, went on more than 50 cruises and became diamond members of the Royal Caribbean Cruise line. They were volunteers at the soup kitchen and Carroll County General Hospital in Westminster and later at Munroe Regional Medical Center in Ocala, Florida.
Betty always had a positive outlook on life, had a large circle of friends and was a born leader. Betty was a good athlete and excelled at bowling and golf. She began playing golf at age 50 at Wakefield Valley Golf Course in Westminster, where she was elected president of the 18-hole ladies club in 1988. She played golf well into her 80s and occasionally had scores lower than her age. She made a hole-in-one when she was 80 years old. She continued 10-pin bowling in competitive leagues until she was 91.
Betty was a devout Catholic and was active in church activities throughout her life, serving in the Baltimore court of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas in the 1960s. She was an extraordinary minister at St. John’s Catholic Church in Westminster. During her visits from Florida and upon her return to Maryland in 2019, she attended St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Frederick.
The family is grateful for the kindness and remarkable attentiveness of the staff and leadership at Somerford House during Betty’s time there. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Maryknoll Sisters of Saint Dominic, Inc.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services cannot be scheduled at this time. Inurnment will be next to her husband at Bushnell Military National Cemetery in Florida at a later date.
Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.