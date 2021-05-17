Mary "Pat" Schuster

Mary Patricia Schuster, 91, of Point of Rocks, Maryland passed away on May 13, 2021 at her home. She was the wife of the late Carl G. Schuster.
Born on July 5, 1929 in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late John Winand Corbett Sr. and Marie Clunk Corbett. Patricia was a graduate of Mount St. Agnes High School in 1945, continuing her education until 1947, she played field hockey, basketball, and lacrosse while in school. Patricia worked as a physical education teacher and basketball coach for Holy Family School. Patricia was definitely an avid sports fan.
She is survived by her children, Suzan Sterling of Pearland, TX, and Timothy Schuster of Malvern, PA; grandchildren, Erin Sterling, Mary Allen Schuster, Andrew Schuster, Matthew Sterling, Michael Schuster and David Sterling; great-grandchildren, Jackson Schuster, Mason Schuster, Nate Drab and John Schuster.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son John Schuster of Lexington KY, and her brothers, John Corbett Jr. and Michael Corbett.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Homes, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Maryland 21702.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Saint Joseph’s on Carrollton Manor Catholic Church. Father John Streifel will celebrate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church, 5843 Manor Wood Road, Frederick, Maryland 21703.
