Mary Schmidt

Mrs. Mary A. Schmidt, 105, of Frederick, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center, Frederick. She was the loving wife of the late John Schmidt Sr., who preceded her in death in 1992.
Born July 1, 1916, in Hagerstown, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary Zeigler Wingert. She was the last surviving of eight siblings.
She was a faithful member of the Salvation Army in Frederick for over 75 years; she was the oldest active member. In addition to raising her family, she worked and retired from Frederick Memorial Hospital. She also loved to play bingo with her friends at Montevue and Citizens.
Mary is survived by her children, John Schmidt (Barbara), Nancy Grant (Donald Sr.) and James Schmidt (Susan); grandchildren, Vickie Cupp, John Schmidt Jr. (Terri), Donnie Grant Jr., Kathy Long (Ralph), Donna Jean Beaver (Paul), Sharon Morgan and Ryan Schmidt; eight great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 3-6 p.m. Monday, March 7, 2022, at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Salvation Army, 223 West Fifth St., Frederick, MD 21701. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army of Frederick County at the above address.
