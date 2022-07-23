Mary Shrader

Mary Jane Shrader passed away peacefully on Friday, July 8, 2022. She was born Feb. 21, 1950, in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, to Joseph Beck and Elizabeth Pavlick.

She graduated from Bishop Kenrick High School in 1968 and studied German at Georgetown University. Jane married Wilford Shrader on June 6, 1969. They raised three children: Sydney, Wilford Jr., and Samantha.