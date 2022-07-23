Mary Shrader

Mary Jane Shrader passed away peacefully on Friday, July 8, 2022. She was born Feb. 21, 1950, in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, to Joseph Beck and Elizabeth Pavlick.
She graduated from Bishop Kenrick High School in 1968 and studied German at Georgetown University. Jane married Wilford Shrader on June 6, 1969. They raised three children: Sydney, Wilford Jr., and Samantha.
She worked in logistics for Proctor & Gamble in Cincinnati, Ohio, and retired in 2012 after nearly 30 years. Wil had a life-threatening heart attack in 1986. She dedicated herself to his recovery, and she cared for him until the day he died. She adored her grandchildren, Thomas and Ariel. Jane enjoyed science fiction and British dramas. She and Wil were lifelong Philadelphia Phillies fans. Jane delighted in nature. She took scenic drives and relished trips to the Adirondacks and Key West. She was a devout Catholic.
Jane is preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Sara (Beck) Miner.
She will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery with Wil. When the date is assigned, an update will be released with the details of a joint memorial service. Donations may be made in her name to the James M. Stockman Cancer Institute, or Frederick Health Hospice.