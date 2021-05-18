Mary Skaggs

Mrs. Mary Lue “Tillie” Giesler Skaggs, 80, lifelong resident of Urbana, passed away in peace after a sudden medical emergency on Friday, May 14, 2021. She was the wife of Hiram H. Skaggs. They recently celebrated their sixth anniversary on April 11. Born in Urbana on Aug. 5, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Merhle E. and Lillian B. Giesler.
Tillie retired after working for more than 40 years with the Department of Energy. She was a lifelong member of the Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Urbana. Tillie enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends, and added positivity to anyone around her. She was the most loving, thoughtful wife, grandmother, mother and friend to many. She enjoyed her time traveling with her husband and family. Tillie loved to see the many sights, especially in the southwestern United States and Florida. She was an avid gardener and loved judging the plants at the Great Frederick Fair. A fond memory of Tillie is she could never be rushed to finish a meal. She will be truly missed.
Surviving in addition to her husband is, her son, Michael Fleming, of Smithsburg; two stepdaughters, Laura Kidd and husband Doug, of Myersville, and Lisa Mercer and husband Michael, of Marion, Virginia; her brother, Eugene Giesler and wife Sharron, of Ijamsville; her sister, Peggy Webb, of Frederick; and sister-in-law, Shirley Giesler, of Hagerstown and loving grandson, Joshua Fleming, of Urbana; stepgrandchildren, Kristen Welsh and husband Joseph, of Myersville, Jordan Mercer, of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Luke Mercer, of Frederick; and many nieces and nephews. She will be remembered by many friends, including longtime friends, Betty Chase and Barbara Hammond. She was preceded in death by a brother, James Giesler; and brother-in-law, Cecil Webb.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.