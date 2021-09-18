Mary Smith

Mary Alice (Lenhart) Smith, age 93, of Frederick, passed away Sept. 16, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital. Born in Frederick County Feb. 9, 1928, she was the wife for 47 years to the late Myerl Smith, who passed away Dec. 25, 1993, and daughter of the late Lewis and Naomi Lenhart. She graduated from Frederick High School, class of 1945, and worked at Frederick Tailoring and Sagner, Inc. for 18 years. Mary was a life member of Urbana Ladies Auxiliary and a member of Araby Methodist Church. Mary enjoyed quilting, bowling, word search puzzles, playing cards, being with family and grandkids.
She is survived by a son, Douglas Smith and wife Barbara, of Frederick; daughters, Diane Fyock and husband Micky-Woodsboro, and Brenda Duvall and husband Bill, of Frederick; sisters, Betty White and Ruby Delauter; sister-in-law, Betty Lenhart; numerous grandkids extending three generations; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her son, James Smith; brother, Earl Lenhart Sr.; brothers-in-law, Maurice White and Les Delauter.
The family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the funeral home. The Rev. Douglas Fox will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions go to Araby Methodist Church, 4548 Araby Church Road, Frederick, MD 21704, or the Ladies Auxiliary of the Urbana Volunteer Fire Department, 3602 Urbana Pike, Frederick, MD 21704.