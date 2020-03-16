Mary Smith

Mary Madeline Smith, 79, of Emmitsburg, MD, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at her home. Born June 28, 1940, in Thurmont, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Elizabeth (Myers) Yingling. She was the wife of the late James Grayson Smith, who passed in 1990.
Mary was a caregiver providing home care for local residents. She previously worked as a CNA at St. Joseph’s Place. She enjoyed flower gardening, floral arranging, cooking, watching golf on TV, and spending time with her family. She was a collector of clocks and anything with a strawberry theme.
Surviving are her daughter, Tammie Sites of Rouzerville, PA; brother, Douglas Yingling and wife Bonnie of Fairfield, PA; granddaughters, Sarah Souders, of Waynesboro, PA, and Tiffani and Abigale Sites, of Rouzerville, PA; great-grandchildren, Zane, Camdan, Bentley, Aidain, Raven and Amsley; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Emmitsburg Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Emmitsburg.
Memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38101.