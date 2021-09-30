Mary Snoots

Mary Virginia “Ginny” Snoots, of Brunswick, Maryland, passed away at the age of 92 on Sept. 24, 2021, in Frederick, Maryland.
Born May 19, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Charlie W. and Elizabeth Nixon Hovermale.
Ginny worked 42 years at the Vindobona Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was also a member of the Frederick chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star and American Legion Auxiliary of Brunswick. She was of Protestant faith.
She is preceded in death by her husband, George F. Snoots. She is also preceded in death by John E. Hovermale.
She is survived by Anna and Charlie Rentzel; grandchildren, Chrystal and Dennis Reed, of Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, and Gary Cunningham, of Gaithersburg, Maryland; and great-grandchildren, Dalton Reed, of Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, and Chase Reed, of Mercersburg, Pennsylvania.
Funeral arrangements are held with the John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road, Brunswick, Maryland. A graveside service will be held Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Saint Mark’s Apostolic Church cemetery, 4313 St. Marks Road, Knoxville MD 21758.