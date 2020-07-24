Mary Sue Littrell, loving wife for 62 years and a loving mother of three, was called to her eternal resting place on July 21, 2020. She was born on Aug. 23, 1939, and passed after a lengthy battle with Scleroderma. She was also a cancer survivor.
She is survived by her husband, George Hayes Littrell Jr. In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons, George Hayes Littrell III (wife, Julie) of Middletown, Geoffrey Hayes Littrell (wife, Wende) of Boonsboro; daughter, Joyce Ann Cantrell (husband, Michael) of Laguna Hills, CA.; brother, Lawrence James (wife, Pamela) and cousin, Carolyn Dinst. She was the proud grandmother of five grandchildren, Jack and Caroline Littrell; Bradley, Christopher and Nicholas Cantrell.
She attended Atlantic Christian College and East Carolina University earning a BS degree in Home Economics and a minor in Art. She completed her Masters of Education at University of Maryland. She taught Home Economics for FCPS at Frederick High School for many years. She was also very active in her church choir and served as a Sunday School teacher at First Baptist Church of Frederick. As a member of Frederick Chapter #79, O.E.S. she was Past Worthy Matron twice.
She taught us to take time to “smell the roses.” Her kind spirit and unconditional love calmed us when we needed it. She had magical hugs. Her homemade apple pies and twinkly smile warmed our hearts then as they do now in her memory.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. The Frederick Chapter, #79, Order of the Eastern Star will conduct a service at 4 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at First Baptist Church of Frederick, 7040 Bowers Road, Frederick on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Due to COVID-19 pandemic please observe social distancing and wear masks. Interment will be private at Resthaven Memorial Gardens following the funeral.
The live stream on Saturday will be through the church’s Facebook page. If a person is already on Facebook they can just go to the church’s page @firstfrederick and the live stream will pop up when it goes live.
Or they can watch it on the Web by going to https://www.facebook.com/FirstFrederick and clicking on videos on the left. When the streaming is over the service will remain there as a video.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to First Baptist Church of Frederick or the American Heart Association in her memory.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered at StaufferFuneralHome.com.