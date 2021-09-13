On May 9, 2021, Mary Virginia Kegley Bockelman received her wings and went to be reunited with her late husband Dennis Bockelman. She was 86 years old when she passed and resided in Glendale, Arizona.
Born in Smyth, VA on October 21, 1934. She married her first husband Marvin H. Kegley on February 21, 1953. They had 7 children, one of which was still born. Mary began her career as a bartender and then as a housewife. She later moved to Arizona and became a supervisor at a diaper factory. Later in life Mary was fortunate enough to remarry and she married Dennis Bockelman on April 7, 1996 and became a step-mother to 4 additional adult children. Mary loved life, her husband, children and all her grands. She was always known for her beautiful smile, laughter, and her spirit. Her hobbies were fishing and camping with her husband Dennis. And she was known as the yard sale queen.
Mary was preceded in death by her two late husbands, Marvin, and Dennis; her parents Tom and Oakie Evans; two children Barbara A. Howard and a still born child; her sister Lorena Miller; her four brothers Douglas, Red, Sammy and A.C Evans; and her four sons-in-law Joseph H. Howard JR, Leroy Langley SR, Chester Langley SR, and Bill Crawford.
Mary is survived by her two sons Ricky and wife Brenda Kegley of Walkersville, MD and Jimmy Kegley and Fiance Debbie Lee of Mt. Airy, MD; three daughters Beckey Crawford of Glendale, AZ, Diane Langley of Martinsburg, WV and Cathy Langley Jonesville, VA; her two sisters Bessie Tilson and Katherine Doane; and two brothers Mason and Marvin Evans of Marion, VA. Mary had 17 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and 16 great great-grandchildren. Mary is also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive family and friends for Mary’s committal service on September 18, 2021, 11 AM at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, MD. The after-service recession will be held from 1 PM to 3PM at Cortland Mansion located at 19411 Cortland Dr Hagerstown, MD 21742.