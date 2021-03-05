Mary Whipp

Mary Catherine Whipp, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick, Maryland.
She was born on June 5, 1942, in Montgomery County, Maryland, to the late John Harold and Nellie Catherine Crilly Gaver.
Mary worked in retail sales for many years and most recently in health care.
She was a member of Grace Bible Church in Fairfield, Pennsylvania, where she was very active for many years.
Mary enjoyed shopping, flea markets and yard sales. She loved spending time with family, especially her grandkids, Skyler and Paisley.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Lee “Pete” Whipp, whom she married June 12, 2004; daughter, Terry Stouter and her husband Brett, of Fairfield, Pennsylvania; daughter, Penelope Powell and her husband Kenny, of Thurmont; daughter, Shelly Hull and her husband Jeremiah, of Hancock, Maryland; son, Carl Smith and his wife Marsha, of Rocky Ridge, Maryland; son, Troy Smith and his girlfriend Pam, of Emmitsburg, Maryland; sister-in-law, Virginia Gaver, of Frederick, Maryland; grandchildren, Heather, April, Jeremy, Jacob, Jacoby, Jason, Laura, Trisha, Connie, Skyler and Paisley; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Hayden, Aalanna, Maci, McKenlee, Ryder, Caroline, and Weston; special friends, Pauline Liller and Polly Fogle; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by four sisters, Ara DeVinney, Bonnie Dubel, Nancy Irwin, and Alice Lawrence; three brothers, John Gaver Jr., Richard Gaver and Ralph Gaver; special friend, Virginia Willix.
Funeral services will be held at Osborne Funeral Home, 425 S. Concocheague St., Williamsport, Maryland, at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, with the Rev. Ernest E. Witmer officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service on Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m. The funeral home will be open after 9 a.m. on Tuesday for the convenience of family and friends. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park Williamsport, Maryland.
