Mary Wilburn

On Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, Mary Catherine Wilburn, age 76, born Nov. 27, 1944, in Thurmont, Maryland, passed from this earthly life after a brief battle with a severe illness.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Randall Wilburn Sr.; sons, Randall Wilburn Jr. and his wife Karen, Charles Wilburn and his wife Cathy, and Richard Wilburn; and daughter, Peggy Wilburn. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ashley Thomas, Justin Wilburn, Charles Wilburn, Nick Wilburn, Koty Hackley and Kiona Wilburn; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Rosemary Morgan, and stepfather, Charles Morgan; father, Junior Franklin Davis; sister, Carole Ann Payne; as well as many other loving family members.
A memorial of life service will be held Oct. 7, 2021, at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, 12525 Bradbury Ave., Smithsburg, MD at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a diabetes research foundation of your choice in Mary’s name as she was a longtime Type 1 diabetic.
