Mary Willhide

Mary S. Willhide, 93, of Thurmont, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Country Meadows Retirement Community. She was the wife to William A Willhide. Born on Nov. 3, 1927, in Middleburg, Maryland, she was the daughter of John E. Smith and Edna M. (McKinney) Smith.
Mrs. Willhide grew up in the Silver Run and Taneytown areas and graduated from Westminster High School. She was a financial secretary for St. John Lutheran Church, and she volunteered weekly at the Cross Keys Brethren in New Oxford. She also delivered meals to Shut-Ins in the Catoctin area. Mary was involved as a Woman of Church, board member of the Christian preschool program, Thurmont Senior Citizens and the Catoctin Canaries. William and Mary donated a new carillon to St. John Lutheran Church. Through this gift, the church is sharing the good news of Jesus Christ throughout the Thurmont community by enjoying the bells and beautiful music on a daily basis for many years to come.
Mary enjoyed playing the piano, cross stitching, crocheting, sewing, cooking and canning from their garden. She was a very talented woman and won many ribbons for her entries in the local community fairs.
In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by grandson, Aaron and his wife Jennifer Willhide of Frederick. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Ann Bly; as well as her grandchildren, Chris, Casey and Jamie Bly.
Mary will be fondly remembered by Gayle Spahr, Beth Conklyn, Mimi Bellanti, and Patrick and Beth Bly in addition to the congregation of St. John Lutheran Church and the staff at Country Meadows. Her smile and laughter will always be remembered and cherished.
A Christian celebration of Mary’s life journey will take place on July 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 15 N. Church St., Thurmont. Interment will be at Blue Ridge Cemetery, Thurmont, Maryland.
