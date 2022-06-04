Mary Etta Wolfe (McLaughlin), 91, of Frederick, and formerly of Adamstown, Maryland, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Frederick Health Center. Born March 31, 1931, in Blue Jay, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Theodore Warren and Ona McLaughlin (Richmond). Mary left the small town of Blue Jay and came to Washington, D.C., where she found work and the love of her life, Harry Wolfe. After a three-week whirlwind courtship, they married and began an adventure that would last for 60 years until Harry’s death in 2011. Mary was the quintessential homemaker of the ‘50s and ‘60s. She strived to make life fun, comfortable and pleasant for her family. The majority of her life was spent raising her six children. She was den mother to Cub Scouts, spending hours on the road taking children to and from basketball practice, Boy Scouts activities, dance lessons, cheerleading activities and other extracurricular activities. One of her proudest achievements was the family being recognized as the Boy Scouts Family of The Year in 1970. Mary looked forward to springtime, where she was happiest with her hands in the soil creating lovely flower gardens. In addition to gardening, she took great pleasure in the birds that she fed and watched. One of her favorite birds was the Blue Jay because the little town she came from was named after the bird. After the children were raised, Mary went back to work as an accountant for Holiday Inn and retired from there in 1991. After her formal retirement, Mary continued her accounting career as bookkeeper for the various family businesses. Mary and Harry traveled the world, exploring new places and making new friends. Mary is survived by her children, Sherry Johnson (Sam), Teresa Dayhoff (Gene), Tad Wolfe (Lori), Chris Wolfe (Julianna) and Jay Wolfe (Susan); grandchildren, Mason Johnson (Terren), Jessie Francis (Danny), Brad Bradley, Kim Pyles (Jay), Josh Gesell (Jill), Jen Fulfer (Mike), Jaime Walters, Will Dayhoff (Emily), Emily Fear (Eddie), Hank Wolfe, Holly Swanton, Dan Wolfe (Hannah), Christopher Wolfe, Ian Wolfe (Gwen), Katherine Collins (Ross) and Julia Kim (Billy); 22 great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Reba DiStefano and Thomas McLaughlin. Mary was predeceased by husband, Harry H. Wolfe III; and daughter, Debbie Bradley (Wolfe). In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome for the Debbie Bradley Scholarship Fund, The Community Foundation of Frederick County, 312 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 6 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 118 E. Second Street, Frederick, MD 21701.
