Maryanne Reimer, 62, passed away peacefully in her own bed in Jefferson, Maryland, on Saturday, June 26, 2021, after a long fight with scleroderma and associated issues.
Born to John and Susan Tiffany in California in 1959, Maryanne spent most of her youth in the company of characters found in books and movies about galaxies far, far away. As a child, she had a few close friends and was very close to her brother, Michael Tiffany. She was a caregiver by nature and determined early on to take care of Michael, even though he was older than she. Ever an active person, Maryanne was an Olympic-level skier and gymnast throughout her adolescence. She was also very close with her aunt and uncle, Merle and Teresa Fischlowitz. Her Aunt Terry was a light and a role model throughout her entire life.
Maryanne spent 35 memorable years with the love of her life, Jack, who won her heart in 1983 when she forgot her wallet after picking up her prescription glasses. They made an extraordinary life together, growing, learning and traveling to new places. But of all their adventures, the one that gave them the biggest challenge and greatest satisfaction was raising their two children, Kati and Matthew. In her true fashion, Maryanne devoted herself to caring for them right through her final days.
Not surprisingly, Maryanne chose caregiving as a profession as well. As a highly qualified nurse practitioner (CRNP), she spent her career helping and caring for other people. She worked in many specialized areas of the medical field, always making an impact on her patients and colleagues, thanks to her knowledge, skill and empathy. Her holistic approach to nursing earned her the nickname “Dr. House.” She had an uncanny ability to assemble the pieces of a patient’s diagnostic puzzle in new ways that helped them get at the root of their problem; she was always thinking outside the box to find a new solution. Maryanne contributed to her profession as first vice president of the Maryland Nurses Association. She also loved teaching and sharing her knowledge —she even taught newer nurses charged with her own care useful lessons.
Not one to ever sit idle for long, Maryanne also started her own side business making jewelry with her friends Mary Lou Perin and Doreen (Fire Dance Artisans). She loved spending time crafting beautiful pieces to make someone smile. Maryanne enjoyed all things feline, and was banned from going to pet stores alone for her knack of coming home with a new addition to the family. As fierce and tenacious as she could be, she also loved cozy socks, a warm fire, a good book and a bit of delicious chocolate — simple pleasures. Her favorite weekend activity was spending time with her granddaughter Rory (Matthew’s daughter), playing library and chasing her around the park.
Maryanne was diagnosed with scleroderma in 1991 and fought hard against the debilitating symptoms of this life-altering disease. She was a true warrior: Her strength was courageous, her stubbornness epic. She touched so many lives in so many areas of her life, and both her compassion and ferocity went a long way to making her corner of the world a better place. As Matthew says, she very much earned her peaceful passing. Her perpetual smile and welcome hugs will be missed by many.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Scleroderma Foundation in Maryanne’s name (https://www.scleroderma.org).