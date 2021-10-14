MaryBeth Fisher, 54, of Brunswick, died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital. She was the loving wife of Joseph Fisher Sr. for 30 years.
Born June 9, 1967, at Holy Cross Hospital, she was the daughter of Joan Davis, of Brunswick, and the late Gregory Slatniske.
MaryBeth worked in food service for Frederick County Public Schools at Middletown Primary School for many years. She loved kids, whether her own or the many children she assisted over the years. MaryBeth was her children’s biggest fan and was often heard cheering in the stands at Brunswick football games with her cowbells and whistle.
MaryBeth was an All-American mom and loved the colors red, white and blue. She loved being a mom and supported her kids in all their endeavors. She also enjoyed spreading love and happiness through baking. MaryBeth was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by five children, Joseph and Allison, Jeremy and Angela, Matthew and Ashley, Nicholas and Sarah; six grandchildren, Easton, Sophia, Skyler, Jayson, Colton and Zoie; a sister, Amy Mendez (Gabriel); two brothers, Andrew Slatniske (Cari) and Daniel Slatniske (Laurie); and many extended family members.
In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her in-laws, James and Carolyn Fisher.
The family will receive friends from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick.
A memorial Mass will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 from Holy Family Catholic Community, 7321 Burkittsville Road, Middletown, MD 21769.
Inurnment will follow in the St. Mary’s Church cemetery, Petersville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a cancer foundation of one’s choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.