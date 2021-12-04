Marylyn Cunningham Brown, age 66, of Frederick, Maryland, died peacefully in the arms of her husband, Richard Brown II, and her two children on Dec. 1, 2021, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, following an unexpected, non-COVID-19 related bacterial infection that took her life quickly.
Marylyn was born Oct. 29, 1955, in Washington County, Maryland, to Marion and Dorothy Cunningham. She was a graduate of Boonsboro High School, class of 1973. Following high school, Marylyn went on to work for State Farm Insurance, where she met her husband of 44 years, Richard Brown II.
During her last years of life, Marylyn treasured spending time with her two granddaughters, spoiling them with hugs and kisses, and working with them to learn how to read. She greatly valued education and trying to save every penny earned. Her greatest goal in life was making those around her happy and trying to care for others. She chose to spend her life worrying more about others, than herself. Marylyn was a member and volunteer of Holy Family Catholic Community, Middletown. She spent many countless hours assisting with church functions and funerals. Whenever help was needed in the kitchen, she was always there. While she did not always want to be recognized for her contributions, her church family could always count on her help.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Phillip Brown of Hagerstown; her daughter, Jennifer Shanholtz and husband, David Shanholtz; as well as her two granddaughters, Lindsay and Madelynn Shanholtz, of Mount Airy. She is also survived by her sisters, Bernie Sines and brother-in-law Rich Sines, Jenny Palla and brother-in-law Bob Palla, Cecilia McKay and brother in-law Rich McKay, Anne Cunningham and Theresa Robinson. She is also survived by aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as other extended family.
Marylyn is preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Dorothy Cunningham; as well as her brother, Michael Cunningham.
She will be deeply missed by friends, family and all who knew her.
The family will receive friends at Bast-Stauffer Funeral Home, 7606 Old National Pike, Boonsboro, MD, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. The funeral home will be open after noon on Thursday for the convenience of family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Catholic Community, 7321 Burkittsville Road, Middletown, MD 21769 on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Boonsboro Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Family Catholic Community or to a charity of your choice.