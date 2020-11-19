Matthew Bridges

Matthew C. Bridges, of Middletown, Maryland, passed away peacefully at his home with family on Nov. 17, 2020, at the age of 90.
Matt leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter and generosity. He treasured his family. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Rita; and children, Donna White (Bob), Matt (Lynne) Bridges, Dennis Bridges (Kathy), Susan Eyler (Darren) and Retta Hudlow (Doug). He was blessed with 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Matt was born on May 29, 1930, in Beans Cove, Pennsylvania. He was the son of the late Robert and Dorothy Bridges. There were 12 children in the family. He is survived by two sisters, Vivian Cobert and Bernita Spore.
Matt served his country during the Korean War. He received the purple heart and two bronze stars. Matt was also a successful businessman in the community. He started Bridges Drywall in Silver Spring, Maryland, in 1955. He moved to Frederick County in 1975 and continued to work until his death. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed his cabin on the Cacapon River. He loved bluegrass music, gardening, watching the Redskins and eating Maryland crabs.
A private graveside service will take place on Friday, Nov. 20, in Middletown, Maryland. A celebration of life will be held in the future, when it is safe for friends and family to gather. Arrangements are with the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.