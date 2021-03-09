Matthew Plourde, 30, of Frederick, MD, passed away on Feb. 28, 2021. Matthew graduated in 2008 from Tuscarora High School. He had a passion for music, comedy, apocalyptic movies, animals, children and adventure. An outgoing and social guy, he enjoyed putting a smile on everyone’s face. He had a caring heart and has given the coat off his back to a stranger in need. He leaves behind his loving mother, Karen Plourde, his grandmother, Roberta Webb, and numerous family and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday March 10, 2021 at Keeney and Basford P.A. Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until noon where a funeral service will be held at noon. Burial will immediately follow at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Due to CVOID-19 face masks must be worn at all times, and social distancing must be observed. Attendance will be limited to 50 guests at a time.