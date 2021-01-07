Maudell Perry

Mrs. Maudell Everhart Perry, 94, of Emmitsburg, died Jan. 4, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Place in Emmitsburg.
She was preceded by her deceased husband of 68 years, Ralph Clay Perry, on June 12, 2014.
Mrs. Perry was born July 4, 1926, in Bethesda, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late Stanly E. and Ruth Elizabeth Wilson Everhart. She graduated from Bethesda Chevy-Chase High School in 1944 and was employed by the United States Health Service and the American Automobile Association. She retired after working at Parson’s Department Store in downtown Frederick.
She was a member of Job’s Daughters of Bethesda. She was an avid horseback rider and rode her horses daily for over 30 years. She had a passion for her little mare, Ruby, whom she successfully showed for five years.
Surviving are two sons, Michael Alan Perry (Charlene), of Frederick, and Jeffrey Clay Perry (Terry), of Hagerstown. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Perry was predeceased by a son, Stephen Ralph Perry.
A private graveside service will take place at a later date.