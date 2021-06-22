Maureen Elizabeth Cahill, 90, of Frederick, Maryland, died peacefully on June 13, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Aug. 8, 1930, to Maurice and Nellie Rooney in New York City. Maureen graduated from St. Jean Baptiste High School in 1947, attended business school and worked as a secretary in New York.
She met her future husband Donald at Mass, and they were married on Oct. 25, 1952.
Maureen and Don raised a large family of eight daughters and two sons in homes always teeming with much-loved dogs, cats and the occasional turtle. Throughout the years, they lived on Long Island, upstate New York, and New Jersey before retiring to Virginia and later to Frederick.
Maureen was devoted to her family and friends, and nurtured a lifelong love of reading, gardening and the performing arts. Fiery, sharp-witted and blessed with a great sense of humor, Maureen was able to light up a room. Her gardening skills, handed down by her Irish mother, were legendary. On any summer day, Maureen could be found puttering around her rose beds, a pair of snippers in hand and shooing away the beetles. She instilled in her children a love of reading and inculcated them with an appreciation for their Celtic heritage. In her later years, Maureen would realize her dream of returning to her parents’ homeland with her travels to Ireland.
As her children grew, Maureen found her creative outlet in the performing arts. She was a member of the North Fork Community Theater and founded the theater’s “Youth on Stage” program. She continued her contributions to the arts as drama coach at Trumansburg (New York) High School, administrator of the Performing Arts Center of Brookdale Community College, and co-founder and director of the Carysbrook Performing Arts Center.
In her retirement years, Maureen was always there to help after the births of grandchildren, offering her support and abundant skills. She and Don loved to host family at their idyllic country home in Virginia. Many a Cahill grandchild still dreams of the magical times and summer vacations spent on “Grandma’s Farm.”
Maureen is survived by Don, her devoted spouse of 68 years; her 10 children, Kathleen (Kazuo) Tsubata, Hyattsville, Maryland, Christine (Richard) Cahill/Dodson, Oakland, California, Patrick (Julia) Cahill, Mattituck, New York, Maura (Ronald) Pettengill, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Eileen (James) Hickey, New Market, Maryland, Dennis (Ellen) Cahill, Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Elizabeth (Timothy) Anderson, Orange Beach, Alabama, Jeanne (Joseph) Cahill/Zaia, Northborough, Massachusetts, Kerry (Eric) Hannum, The Woodlands, Texas, and Sheila (Froilan) Cahill/Rosqueta, San Francisco, California; 21 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Kathleen Hoogsteden and Helen Kehoe; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her siblings, Anne Rooney, Thomas Rooney and Joan Minischetti.
Maureen’s life will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 29, with a memorial Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 8651 Biggs Ford Road, Walkersville, MD 21793, followed by a luncheon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a charity of the donor’s choice. Messages of condolence may be sent via email to pirsq@ymail.com.