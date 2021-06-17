Maurice Barnhouse Jr

On Sunday, June 13, 2021, Maurice “Pete” Eugene Barnhouse Jr., of Knoxville, Maryland, age 78, passed away peacefully.
Born July 13, 1942, in the District of Columbia, to Maurice Barnhouse Sr. and Doris (Fowler) Barnhouse. He was raised in Point of Rocks, Maryland, graduated from Frederick High School in 1960, and went on to work as a mail clerk at National Geographic for 35 years until he retired. He then had a second career as a Kiln Operator for Trans-Tech in Adamstown, Maryland. He loved spending his time watching football, baseball and NASCAR, and playing the lottery, and he was a longstanding member of the New Hope Methodist Church of Brunswick.
Maurice is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Marilyn (Jackson) Barnhouse; his sons, Bryant Barnhouse, Daryl Barnhouse, Jason Barnhouse, Daniel Barnhouse, and Patrick Barnhouse; daughter, Teri Barnhouse; and their pride and joy granddaughter, Mikayla Barnhouse.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Doris Barnhouse Sr.; paternal grandparents, Franklin Howard Barnhouse and Emma (Shuff) Barnhouse; sister, M. Jeannie Barnhouse; as well as his aunts and uncles.
Funeral arrangements are being made at John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Rd., Brunswick, MD 21716. A public viewing will be Friday, June 18, 2021, from 6-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at John T. Williams Funeral Home, and will continue with a graveside service at 1 p.m., at Park Heights Cemetery, 710 E. H Street, Brunswick, MD 21716.