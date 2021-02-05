Maurice Blumberg met his heavenly father on Feb. 3, 2021. He passed away peacefully at Frederick Memorial Hospital, with his loving wife and daughter by his side. He was the husband of 38 years to Marian Kathleen Blumberg. Maurice entered this world April 19, 1938, to Ernest and Frances Blumberg.
Born into a Jewish family, Maurice converted to Christianity at a young age and dedicated his life to serving the lord. Prior to his work with the church, he spent more than 40 years with IBM and Lockheed Martin working on such projects as the Apollo 11 space mission and the U.S. Missile Defense system.
Maurice was a competitive bridge and ping pong player, and he continued competing up until his final year. He loved Washington, D.C., sports teams, particularly the Washington Nationals, and he celebrated with his family when they won the 2019 World Series.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his five children, Michael (Kellie), Cheryl (Joe), Amy (Eric), Christopher and Anna (Dom). He Facetimed all of them from the hospital before he passed. He is also survived by nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Ed; and sister, Sylvia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Francis; brothers, Larry and Joel; sister, Mildred; and his first wife, Kathleen.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8 at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church, 4103 Prices Distillery Road, Ijamsville, MD 21754, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9. A private interment will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring at a later date.
Maurice was one of a kind. He will be missed and remembered always.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at staufferfuneralhome.com.