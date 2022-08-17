Maurice Edward Routzahn Jr. died at the age of 86 on Monday, Feb. 28, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Gloria Dize Routzahn; father of Greg Routzahn and Gary Routzahn (Karen); son of the late Maurice Edward Routzahn Sr. and Ethyle Baker Routzahn; brother of the late Irene Routzahn Blank (Howard); and grandfather of Taylor Routzahn and Lauren Routzahn. He served in the Korean War with the United States Marine Corps and was later employed as a land surveyor for several engineering firms in the area. He was a native and lifelong resident of Frederick, Maryland.
Gloria Dize Routzahn died at the age of 88 on Sunday, July 31, 2022. She was the beloved wife of Maurice Edward Routzahn Jr.; mother of Greg Routzahn and Gary Routzahn (Karen); daughter of the late Murray Ewing Dize and Frances Henman Dize; and grandmother of Taylor Routzahn and Lauren Routzahn. She taught first grade at Middletown Elementary School and later was a homemaker. She was a native of Crisfield, Maryland and longtime resident of Frederick, Maryland.