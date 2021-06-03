Maurice Harshman

Maurice Harold Harshman, 87, of Myersville, Maryland, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at his home.
Born Jan. 28, 1934, in Wolfsville, Maryland, he was the son of the late Marshall Harold Harshman and Helen Marie (Smith) Harshman.
He was a graduate of Middletown High School, Class of 1952.
He was employed by Fairchild Aircraft and retired as a grocery manager after 25 years. He was also co-owner and operator of H&H Lawn Mowing with his wife and sons.
He was a member of Grossnickle Church of the Brethren, Myersville, Maryland, and a former member of the Wolfsville Ruritan. He was an antique care enthusiast, a passion that he shared with his late son, Jeff.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Joyce Eva (Gaver) Harshman, whom he married July 31, 1954; one son, Todd Harshman and wife Kathy, and two grandchildren, Chris and Maurica; one brother, Richard Harshman and wife Anita; one sister, Regina Harshman and husband Dave; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one son, Jeffrey Lee Harshman; and two brothers, Kenneth Harshman and Eugene Harshman.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, with Pastor Karen Grossnickle officiating. Burial will be in Grossnickle Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Myersville, Maryland.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
