Maurice Charles Stephan formerly of Ijamsville, Maryland, passed away at his daughter’s home in Haymarket, Virginia, on Oct. 29. He was 95 years old. He was a longtime resident of Ijamsville, Maryland, having moved there in 1969.
He was born in Newburgh, New York, in 1925 to John Eltinge Stephan and Elise Regina Paffendorf Stephan, both deceased.
He enlisted in the Army (Army Air Corps) in his senior year of high school so he could fight for his country. He served in World War II, flying many missions over the Pacific in a B-29. Of the many missions, the one he remembered most was the one when his B-29 flew over the Mighty Mo (USS Missouri) during the signing of the official surrender of the Empire of Japan.
He returned home, after mustering out, to Little Britton, New York, and finished high school. He enjoyed roller skating, which is how he met his wife, Ethel Wood Alsdorf. After two years at Lake Champlain College in upstate New York, he transferred to the University of Arizona to finish his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.
Upon graduating from the University of Arizona, they returned to the state of New York. Shortly thereafter, Maurice began his career spanning close to 40 years at IBM. The first job was in Fishkill, New York, then on to Owego, New York, and then the journey to Maryland and IBM’s Gaithersburg office. Maurice, now Steve as his nickname had stuck, was proud of the work on the Mercury and Apollo Space projects that he was a part of at IBM.
During these 40 years, Maurice and Ethel had three children. John Maurice Stephan of Las Vegas, Nevada, Sandra Lee Stephan of Frederick, Maryland, and Patricia Ann Stephan of Haymarket, Virginia, and one granddaughter, Elizabeth Ann Capor (Daniel). He was predeceased by his wife, Ethel, and sister, Dorothy Greene of Washington Grove, New York. He is survived by his three children; his one granddaughter; many nieces and nephews; and one sister-in-law, Jeannette Alsdorf Chapman of Poughkeepsie, New York. He was a good father, husband and friend to many.
Maurice was a member of the New Market Lions club for over 30 years. He was a Melvin Jones Fellowship recipient. He was also a member of the Frederick Memorial Hospital’s Order of the Good Samaritan.
He will be inurned at Resthaven beside his wife. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. In-lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his name to Frederick Memorial Hospital (now called Frederick Health), at 405 West 7th St., Frederick, MD 21701; or to the Capital Caring Health Hospice at www.capitalcaring.org, or by mail at Capital Caring Health, Philanthropy, 3180 Fairview Park Drive, Headquarters/Suite 500, Falls Church, VA 22042.