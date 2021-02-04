Maurice “Wayne” Thompson died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on Feb 1, 2021. He was the husband of 40 years to Alice Ramona Thompson. Wayne entered this life at the Thompson family home on March 22, 1938, and he was the first of four sons to the late Maurice Edward Thompson and Marie Ann (Heffner) Thompson.
Wayne was born and raised in Rockville, Maryland, a proud resident of Montgomery County until 2016, when he and his wife moved to Frederick, Maryland. Wayne was a graduate of Richard Montgomery High School. He was a catcher on the baseball team and participated in the high jump and sprint events for the track and field team. Wayne proudly served eight years in the U.S. Army Reserves, 1958-1966. He loved cars, especially Fords. Wayne was an avid fan of his beloved Baltimore Orioles and Baltimore Ravens.
Growing up in Rockville, Wayne was a member of the Rockville Methodist Church and sang in both the junior and senior choirs. He was a Boy Scout and active participant in the Methodist Youth Fellowship.
Wayne had a strong work ethic as first demonstrated by his position as assistant manager at the old Rockville Drive-In theater while still a teenager. He also was one of the last home delivery milk truck drivers working out of the old Martin’s Dairy in Olney, Maryland, in the late 1950s and into the early 1960s. He then worked as a painter in his father’s business, “Wayne E. Thompson and Sons,” for several years. Wayne worked as a painter with the D.C. federal government for 24 years and retired in 1999.
Ever the storyteller, Wayne shared family stories of his youth and of generations ago with his family and friends. As his dad before him, Wayne was a master of multiple dialects and could improvise a comedy routine on any subject upon request. He could do many impersonations and was particularly good at doing “Popeye.”
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his son, John Wayne Thompson, of Severn, Maryland; his daughter, Mary Kathleen Thompson Miller and her boyfriend, Mark, both of Boonsboro, Maryland; his stepson, Douglas James Davis and Sheri, of Gaithersburg, Maryland. In addition, Wayne is survived by his grandsons, John Wayne Thompson Jr., of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Kyle Clark Miller and his wife, Kimberly Nicole Miller, of Jefferson, Maryland, Garrett Michael Miller, of Boonsboro, Maryland, Richard Lee Rogers, of Union Bridge, Maryland, Taylor William Davis and Ryan Hunter Davis, of Gaithersburg, Maryland. Wayne also leaves behind his great-granddaughter, Kynlee Grace Miller, of Jefferson, Maryland; his brothers, Gary Edward Thompson and wife, Ginny, of Wilmington, North Carolina, Ronald Eugene Thompson and wife Becky, of Zephyrhills, Florida, and Mark Steven Thompson and wife Donna, of Pinellas Park, Florida. Wayne also leaves behind nephews, Todd Thompson, Craig Thompson, Jeff Thompson, Eric Thompson and Cameron Thompson; a niece, Bethany Thompson Frazer; as well as several great-nephews, great-nieces, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Mischelle Thompson; and his nephew, Troy Matthew Thompson.
Alice and Wayne would like to thank their very special friends for their years of friendship and memories.
Funeral services and interment will be private. Arrangements are with the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hospice of Frederick County, Maryland, and/or the Frederick County Animal Control, Rosemont Ave., Frederick, Maryland. The family also wants to thank the Rev. Lana Roberts Windsor for her time visiting Wayne and his family to help prepare him for his journey to Heaven and to share the word of God and remind us all of his never-ending love.