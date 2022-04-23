Maxine Boyer Lloyd, 85, of New Market, Maryland, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Maxine was born Sept. 13, 1936, in Damascus, Maryland, to the late Helen Gue Boyer and John Milton Boyer.
After graduating from Northwest High School in 1954, Maxine matriculated to the University of Maryland, where she earned a degree in journalism and was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority. Following graduation from college, she married Edmund H. Lloyd Jr. She worked alongside her husband, a small business owner, until their retirement in 1999. Maxine enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing bridge, sewing and traveling.
Surviving are daughters, Donna Barber (Gary), of Monrovia, Maryland, and Terri Kedzierski (Brent), of The Woodlands, Texas; grandchildren, Andrew Barber (Erica), Alexandra Barber Dawson (Wrightson) and Anthony Kedzierski; and great-granddaughter, Sutton Barber.
A private service will be held in her honor.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website at molesworthwilliams.com.