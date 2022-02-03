Maxwell Ronald Tyeryar, age of 25 from Frederick, Maryland, passed away on Jan. 29, 2022. He was a graduate of Urbana High School (2015) and East Carolina University (2021), where he achieved a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
Max joined the Army National Guard in 2016 while also attending East Carolina, serving for six years. During his time with the National Guard, Max advanced to sergeant, and he received numerous medals of distinction, including the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Humanitarian Service Medal.
Max participated in high school golf and lacrosse while at Urbana, played club lacrosse and was a founding father of the Sigma Pi Fraternity at East Carolina. He enjoyed everything outdoors, including hunting, fishing, boating, snowboarding, motorcycling and golf. Most recently his passion was for playing disc golf at his home and ECU. Most of all in his life, Max loved being with his friends and family.
Max is survived by his parents, Wesley K. Tyeryar and Stacy Marie Boone; brother, Riley and sister-in-law Maureen; stepmother, Kathleen; stepsister, Jennifer and brother-in-law Matt Young; stepbrother, Matthew Auger; paternal grandparents, Ronald and Roxie Tyeryar; maternal grandfather, Butch Boone;godparents, Jeff Tyeryar and Julie Boone; uncle, Clay, and aunt, Barbara Tyeryar; along with numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins. He was proceeded in death by his paternal grandmother, Ruth Boone.
The family will celebrate Max’s beautiful life with family and friends on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 27015 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland. Phone (301) 253-3000.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in Max’s memory (supporting.afsp.org).
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family atstaufferfuneralhome.com.