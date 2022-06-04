Maxwell Wheary Timberlake Jr., 75, passed away Monday May 23, 2022. Max was born Nov. 18, 1946 in Montpelier, Virginia the oldest child of Maxwell Sr. and Anne Virginia Timberlake. The family moved around for a few years before eventually settling down in Powhatan. From an early age, Max took an interest in farming and animal care. He was proud to drive the school bus his senior year of high school, and then in 1965, he graduated from Powhatan High School, where he was very active in the FFA. After high school, Max joined the United States Army Signal Corps and served in Vietnam. Upon returning stateside, he was stationed at Fort Detrick in Frederick, Maryland, where he met and married Kathleen Snoots-Blair. After leaving the service, he began working for AT&T as a project supervisor, assuming responsibilities for establishing and maintaining communications, and he received the Spirit of Service gold award for his work setting up communications after the 1982 tornado in Marion, Illinois. He retired from AT&T after 27 years or service. He was an active member of his community at the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department as both an EMT and treasurer; a member and treasurer of the Johnsville United Methodist Church; and a member of the Frederick Jaycees. He raised four children, then returned to Powhatan to care for his aging parents. He rejoined the family farm as a hay farmer, back to his true love. He was passionate about his service most recently for the Powhatan Farm Bureau, and he served as president. He was predeceased by his parents, Anne Virginia and Max Sr.; wife, Kathleen; brother, James; and son, Darren Blair. He is survived by sister, Betty Anne Russell (Jack); sister, Virginia Merle Lawman (Glenn); sister-in-law, Gail; children, Karen Blair, Aimee Feaster and Max Timberlake III (Jamie); grandchildren, Katelyn Pritchard (Siah), Daniel Feaster (Stephanie), Elijah Feaster, Damon Timberlake and Emily Timberlake; great grandchildren, Autumn Feaster, Tatum Pritchard and Wesley Pritchard; and a loving extended family of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and cousins. There will be a service at Powhatan United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 29. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Powhatan Farm Bureau Scholarship Fund, 3833 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan, VA 23139.
