Mayetta Stull

Mayetta (Cannon) Stull, 98, of Frederick, passed from this life July 13, 2022, at Julia Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hagerstown, Maryland. She was the beloved wife of Resley Stull Jr. who passed May 28, 1981.
Born Nov. 25, 1923, to Clayton and Laura C. Cannon; she worked at American Optical and later helped with the family business.
She is survived by her daughter, Irene Smith (Larry), of Sabillasville, Maryland; son-in-law, Barney Barbour, of Frederick, Maryland; grandchildren, Dale Smith, of Sabillasville, Maryland, and Cindy Markus (Scott), of Boonsboro, Maryland; great-grandchildren, Trenton and Braylen, of Boonsboro, Maryland; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by daughter, Janet Barbour, and granddaughter, Kelly Barbour, of Frederick, Maryland; sister, Elizabeth; and brothers, Calvin, Austin, Carroll, Herbert and Robert Cannon. She was the last of her family.
She loved receiving company, fixing meals, sitting on her porch, country music, playing cards and going on bus trips. She is survived by her close friends, Martha Long and Frances Darner. She loved her family dearly. She was much loved and will be missed terribly.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at Resthaven Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Frederick, Maryland. Funeral services will commence at 11 a.m., with interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.