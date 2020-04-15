Mazie E. Barnes

Mazie E. (Mauck) Barnes, 80, of Winfield, passed Monday, April 13, 2020 at home. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles W. “Butch” Barnes Jr.
Mrs. Barnes was born June 30, 1939 in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of the late Thelma and Late Wilbur Spurrier of Mount Airy, MD.
Mazie was the cafeteria manager at South Carroll High School for a number of years, she was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and the O.W.L.S., who meet at Ebenezer U.M.C.
Surviving are children, Steven W. Barnes and wife Diane of Mount Airy, and Susan Rodriguez and husband Ed of Winfield; grandchildren, Sarah Scardapane, Bryan W. Barnes, Meredith Rodriguez, and David Rodriguez.
She was preceded in death by her infant son, David W. Barnes and twin sister, Mary E. Mundy.
Funeral services are private. Live streaming of the funeral will take place at 1 p.m., Friday, April 17 at www.burrier-queen.com.
Interment is also private at Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville, MD
A public Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ebenezer UMC Building Fund 4901 Woodbine Rd. Sykesville, MD 21784
