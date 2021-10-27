Mearl McCleaf

Mr. Mearl C. McCleaf, 84, of Jacob’s Church Road, Blue Ridge Summit, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Born April 2, 1937, in Blue Ridge Summit, he was the son of the late Bruce and Dorothy (Frazer) McCleaf. Mr. McCleaf was a graduate of Smithsburg High School with the class of 1955 and later served with the Maryland National Guard from 1960-1966. He began his working career in 1951 at the young age of 14 as an employee of Summit Plaza Drugstore, where he worked until February 1969. Later that same year, he purchased Ben’s Esso in Thurmont, Maryland, and he expanded it in 1979 before it became the current Mountain Gate Family Restaurant.
Mr. McCleaf attended services at Thurmont United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Church of Transfiguration of Blue Ridge Summit, having served on the vestry for many years. Mr. McCleaf also served on the Board of Directors for Thurmont Bank (Cascade, Maryland, branch) for many years. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mrs. Dolores M. (Swope) McCleaf, whom he married Feb. 22, 1959; three sons, Craig C. McCleaf, of Blue Ridge Summit, Keith A. McCleaf and his wife Teresa, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, and Dean S. McCleaf and his wife Denise, of Blue Ridge Summit; five grandchildren, Alysha H. McCleaf, Jacob S. McCleaf, Joshua C. McCleaf, Caleb C. McCleaf and Kelton P. McCleaf; two sisters, Lola L. Hand, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, and Evalyn M. Henry and her husband Carl, of Hagerstown, Maryland; and a number of nieces and nephews. Mearl was a hard-working businessman known for his continuous generosity, compassion for others and faithfulness to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He could be found daily at Mountain Gate Family Restaurant greeting friends and customers. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed the special times he spent with his grandchildren. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Thurmont United Methodist Church, 13880 Long Road, Thurmont, with Pastors Jeff Shaw and Ken Fizer officiating. Burial will follow in Germantown Bethel Cemetery, Cascade. The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro, and one hour prior to the service Monday in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Thurmont United Methodist Church, 13880 Long Road, Thurmont MD 21788, or Mountain View Ministries, 103 Apples Church Road, Thurmont, MD 21788. Online condolences may be expressed at www.bower soxfuneralhomes.com.