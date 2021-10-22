Melea Sue Fogle Baker, 65, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, passed from this life Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. She was the beloved wife of Lee R. Baker.
Born in Frederick, Maryland, April 16, 1956, to the late Walter R. (Jr.) and Helen M. (Angleberger) Fogle of Walkersville, where she was raised and lived there until 1980. She then called River View Drive, Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, home since 1990.
Melea was a 1974 graduate of Walkersville High School, and soon thereafter, she started working at the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission in Germantown, Maryland, then worked for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (1974-1978) in Bethesda, Maryland. She then attended Bauder Fashion College in Miami, Florida (1978-1979) and worked part time at Burdines of Miami. After college, she worked for Woodward and Lothrop in Lakeforest Mall, Gaithersburg, Maryland, as a Clinique cosmetics beauty advisor, then as a fragrance advisor at the Bon Ton in Frederick. She returned to the U.S. Department of Energy, Germantown, where she continued to work as an administrative specialist for the associate director in the Office of Science. She retired in 2015 after 30 years of civil service. Melea was a Longaberger consultant for 15 years and collected many baskets. She also worked part time at Macy’s in Frederick as a Lancome cosmetics beauty advisor, and as a fragrance advisor. Melea was a part-time pet sitter for friends and for several farms in the area, taking care of many varieties of animals. She was dedicated and very loving to all in her charge. Melea was a volunteer at the Maryland Horse Rescue (formally Horse Net Horse Rescue) and loved every moment of it. Melea is the biggest lover of all animals, especially of her own pets, horses and pandas. She also loved to listen to classic rock music, and her favorite artist is Keith Urban, having attended many concerts all of her life. She was an avid duckpin bowler and was on a league at Walkersville Bowling Center for many years. Melea was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary at Frederick Post 11. She also enjoyed retirement, spending time with her three goldens, Ace, Jubal and Katie. She also loved her family of cats and was the biggest animal lover ever known.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by brother, Rick Fogle and wife Debbie, of Wilmington, North Carolina; niece, Laura Rippeon; aunt, Margaret Brandenburg and husband Wayne, of Middletown, Maryland; sisters-in-law, best friend, Belinda Utterback and husband Steve, of Springfield, West Virginia, and Brenda Watkins, of Martinsburg, West Virginia; special cousins, Barbara Haines and family, and Bradley and Larry Grimes and families; and special Colorado cousins, Pam Fogle and family.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 40 Fulton Ave. in Walkersville, Maryland, where a celebration of Melea’s life journey will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, October 25, 2021. The Rev. Tim May will officiate. Interment will be at Glade Cemetery in Walkersville, Maryland. Per the family, casual attire is requested.
Memorial donations can be made to an animal rescue of your choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.