Melinda Mae Machande, inspirational teacher, collector of heart rocks, pinky pledger, Claggett camper, much-loved friend, died on June 25, 2021. Melinda, the youngest and most adventurous of her mother’s three children, spent her childhood in the Annapolis area with her mother, Katherine (whose joyous wonder for life Melinda inherited), sister Michele, and brother Bill; sister-in-law Robin, nephew William, and niece Amelia Machande still reside. Melinda’s grandmother, Grace, instilled Melinda with a passion for travel, a love for reading, a drill sergeant-like insistence on correctly folded sheets, and all laundry, and an early example of how to be a strong, independent woman. Melinda passed these along to everyone she met — and then may have convinced them to run a 5K before they understood that they had agreed to it with a pinky pledge.
Melinda, who finally got her amazingly curly hair under control by the time she was at Loch Haven University — although there are a few pictures that place this event at an even later date — she had a setback in taming the frizz during the damp semester she spent at university in Glasgow, Scotland. Already collecting lifelong friends like heart rocks, she added her bff Kim Kilner, Marie Walsh and Laura Jackson to the ever-growing gaggle of people who would laugh, love and follow her on adventures anywhere. Melinda was the first to jump on a sled, off a dock, into a bag of shredded paper, or into a conversation with a stranger. She was always among friends “because strangers are just friends I haven’t met yet” — MMM. She dove into her teaching career with the same boldness, spending the first year teaching in Quito, Ecuador, to be followed by 20 years of teaching, mentoring and loving her history and sociology students at Frederick and Oakdale high schools. She was Momma Machande, Aunt Min or the caring adult who made a difference in the lives of more teenagers than we will ever know.
In 1994, she met the love of her life, her Jamey, and their love story continues to inspire romantics and even cynics. Together they have traveled to more than 26 countries and the majority of states, run countless miles, raised four dogs, accumulated friends like new family members, and loved more deeply than can be measured. Melinda was a namer of vehicles and most inanimate things, a creator of songs about the mundane, a puppy sniffer, flower gardener and uninhibited selfie queen (there are more than 36,000 pics on her phone), all of which Jamey joined with a smile on his face. She was often with her trusty sidekick, Girl Jamey, and liked to say her pod was complete when she was with her Jameys. Minde’s happy place, their home on North Pond in Norway, Maine, is surrounded by the lake she loved to swim in, the neighbors and friends who comprise the Point Lane Dream Team, and her nearby Massachusetts family, the Prattwoods.
Melinda was olfactory gifted, able to tell the difference between iris colors by smell alone. Though this gift was at times a curse, often inducing dramatic gagging when an overused port-a-john was the only pre-race option — she was also pretty skilled at peeing in the woods when necessary. Among the many races and triathlons, she proudly completed three marathons, including the New York City Marathon in 2013. Melinda was at all times an outside kid, loving a good sunset, snowstorm, lake swim, dog walk or hiking trail. She loved life in a big way, she lived life fully even when faced with adversity and a failing body. In lieu of flowers, Melinda would like you to do something kind for someone in her honor. She was loved by too many people to name here but will truly live on in those of us who have known her. There will be a celebration of Melinda’s life on Aug. 4 at Frey’s Brewing Co. in Mount Airy, Maryland.