Melissa Busl

Melissa Renee Busl, 48, of Middletown, passed away after a brief illness Jan. 19, 2022.
Melissa was born Sept. 13, 1973, in Maryland to Ralph and Betty (Mitchell) Webster. Melissa found joy in her friends and her faith. She enjoyed giving back to her community, volunteering with the Special Olympics. Melissa had a great love of animals, especially the many dog family members.
She is survived by her loving husband, Charles Busl; parents, Ralph and Betty Webster; children, Devan Wassum, Nick Busl, Jean Busl and Maximus (the dog); and sibling, Ken Webster.
A visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Monday Jan. 24, 2022, at Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway (U.S. 15 North) Frederick, where a funeral service will follow at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Summit Ministries, 2800 Westchester Ave., Ellicott City, MD 21043.